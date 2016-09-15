Public meeting planned over parliamentary boundary changes

A PUBLIC hearing will take place in November to discuss the proposed parliamentary boundary changes that were published this week.

Under the proposals parts of the Stratford-on-Avon constituency would be included in a new Warwick and Stratford-on-Avon electoral area, while others would form part of a new Evesham and South Warwickshire constituency or be absorbed into the proposed new Rugby and Southam constituency.

A Leamington and Kenilworth constituency would also be created.

To find out which constituency you would be see CLICK HERE

All three MPs affected by the proposals – Stratford MP Nadhim zahawi, Warwick and Leamington MP Chris White and Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright – have all expressed some objection to the proposals even before a public consultation has been held.

The Boundary Commission will host a public hearing which will take place at the Pump Rooms in Leamington Spa on Thursday, 10th, and Friday, 11th November, from 10am to 8pm. For full details CLICK HERE

The commission said the purpose of the hearing was for people to have an opportunity to put their views on our proposals directly to an assistant commissioner who will chair the hearings and subsequently assist the Commission in the analysis of all the evidence received in the region.

They said the public hearings were intended as a way for people to make representations orally, directly to representatives of the commission, as well as to provide an opportunity for the commission to explain its proposals.