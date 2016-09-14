Village pub proposal to be considered by district council

Angry Avon Dassett villagers are up in arms over plans to convert a pub in the village into a house.

The application, submitted by the current owners Mr and Mrs Chick, proposes converting the Avon pub into a dwelling.

Within the document the pair say that the Avon has been a financial disaster and claim they will be bankrupted if they continue to plough thousands of pounds into the business.

Mr and Mrs Chick, who bought the pub in October last year, state that they have done their best but blame excessive business rates for their decision.

They also claim the opening of the nearby Falcon pub has effected business at the Avon.

Prior to the re-opening of the Avon in February, the pub had been closed for 15 months.

The owners’ plans have triggered an angry backlash from local residents, many of whom feel the loss of such an important community hub will be a real blow to the village.

Others complain that the landlord does not seem to have put enough effort into making the premises work as a pub and speculate that it may have been their plan all along to eventually convert the building into housing.

A decision on the application is expected to be made tonight with planners at the council recommending that the plan is approved.

