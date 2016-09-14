Merthyr clash abandoned due to power failure

STRATFORD Town will get a second chance at Merthyr later in the season after Tuesday’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash was abandoned due to a power failure.

Town were 1-0 down when the lights went out as the players went in for half-time at Penydarren Park.

Kayne McLaggon’s 39th-minute goal had put eighth-placed Merthyr ahead when the power outage struck, forcing an early end to proceedings.

Stratford return to action on Saturday with a home game against Frome Town.

