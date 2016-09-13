Specials given a key role by Chief Constable

A NEW team of Special Constables has been put together to target burglary, vehicle theft, drugs offences and rural crime in Stratford-upon-Avon, Alcester, Kenilworth, Leamington, Southam, and Warwick.

The 17 experienced volunteer officers will be carrying out proactive operations, patrols and events as well as promoting crime prevention and awareness.

The focus of the team’s activities will be decided on a weekly basis. Martin Jelley, Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police, said: “Special Constables are an important part of our workforce and are members of the community who give up their own time in order to support policing in Warwickshire.

“The Specials’ Priorities Team (SPT) is an innovative initiative that will address priority concerns and actively engage with our communities and partners in south Warwickshire in order to deliver solutions to local issues.

“The Special Constables who make up the team will be a visible and accessible presence, providing reassurance, tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, and the harm these cause to local people and businesses.”

The first six apprentices to be taken on by Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police have joined the forces’ ranks this month.

Among them are Gabby Fletcher and Rachel Grant, who also make history as the first female members of staff in the vehicle maintenance department.

The group will work with the two forces for the next year, and will study for various qualifications based on their role.

Kesh Ladwa, recruitment manager, said: “Until this week, we have not had any females working in this department which was recognised as an issue and so have worked hard to ensure we recruit a more diverse workforce.

“It is a great step forward to now welcome two young women to join us as vehicle technician apprentices. We look forward to helping them acquire new skills and prepare them for future employment.”