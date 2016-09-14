Zahawi’s constituency home subject to enforcement case

A CONTENTIOUS application by Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi to loosen planning conditions on his constituency home is to be considered by councillors tonight, Wednesday.

Meanwhile Stratford District Council has revealed that the property, Oaklands Stables in Upper Tysoe, is the subject of an enforcement case.

The case appears to have been triggered by the revelation by planning official Jamie Whitehouse in his report to councillors that the roof space above the garage had been converted into a self-contained unit of accommodation “without the benefit of planning permission”.

However, a spokesman for Mr Zahawi told the Midweek Herald: “I can clarify that the conversion at Nadhim’s property that is referred to in this report was done before he purchased the property, and therefore has no relation to him.”

The council, for its part, would make no further comment on this particular issue because it relates to an ongoing case.

In the meantime members of the council’s east area planning committee will be making a judgement tomorrow evening on Mr Zahawi’s latest attempt to relax the agricultural conditions on the property.

The application seeks to vary the wording of a condition “to enable the occupation of the existing dwelling by a person or persons directly associated with the functional operation of the equestrian business, instead of a person or persons solely or mainly working, or last working, in the locality in equestrian activities, agricultural or forestry”.

The application is being fiercely opposed both by Tysoe Parish Council and local Conservative district councillor Bart Dalla Mura, in whose Red Horse ward the property is situated.

Planning officials are recommending that the occupation of the property should be “limited to a person solely or mainly working, or last working, in the locality in equestrian activities, agriculture or forestry, or a widow or widower of such a person, or a spouse of such a person, and to any resident dependants”.

The spouse in this instance is Mrs Zahawi. Removal of the kind of conditions imposed would be expected to significantly increase the property’s value.