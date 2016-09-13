Stratford-on-Avon to lose its parliamentary identity

STRATFORD-ON-AVON will no longer have its own parliamentary constituency under boundary change proposals published today, Tuesday.

Parts of Stratford be included in a new Warwick and Stratford-on-Avon constituency, while other parts of the district will form part of a new Evesham and South Warwickshire constituency, or Rugby and Southam.

Elsewhere in Warwickshire, the Boundary Commission proposals will see the creation of a Kenilworth and Leamington constituency, while North Warwickshire, and Nuneaton and Bedworth constituencies will remain in name but with boundary changes.

The proposals will see the number of MPs cut from 533 to 501 in England, from 40 to 29 in Wales, from 59 to 53 in Scotland and from 18 to 17 in Northern Ireland.

