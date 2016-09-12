Former mayor to raise crime concerns

A former Stratford mayor is set to meet with the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner on Wednesday to discuss concerns over serious crime in the town.

Cyril Bennis has called for more to be done to combat crime in Stratford since Tristram Wallace was murdered in broad daylight on Birmingham Road last year.

The issue has been brought to the fore again following a number of serious incidents in the town in recent weeks.

Last month a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in the Old Town area, while on 2nd September a 72-year-old dog walker suffered serious facial injuries in an attack on Summerton Way.

A 19-year-old man was also stabbed on Alcester Road on 31st August, while a jewellery shop on Meer Street was the subject of a robbery last week.

Mr Bennis says he will ultimately be calling for greater police numbers and more policing resources in Stratford.

  • old_moaning

    This is all pretty straightforward to explain. We live in a place called Warwickshire and it is policed by Warwickshire Police

    Warwickshire is divided into two parts North & South. They are economically and very different places. One is deemed to be very affluent (the south which includes Stratford upon Avon District) the other not which includes places like Nuneaton (in the North)

    Warwickshire Police only have so many resources. They weight the allocation of those resources to where they think it is needed most and on their chess board which shows the highest threat and levels of crime.

    Because Stratford on the chess board shows low levels of crime the police presence is minimal.. (When did you last see a pukka copper patrolling Stratford?)