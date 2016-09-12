Former mayor to raise crime concerns

A former Stratford mayor is set to meet with the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner on Wednesday to discuss concerns over serious crime in the town.

Cyril Bennis has called for more to be done to combat crime in Stratford since Tristram Wallace was murdered in broad daylight on Birmingham Road last year.

The issue has been brought to the fore again following a number of serious incidents in the town in recent weeks.

Last month a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in the Old Town area, while on 2nd September a 72-year-old dog walker suffered serious facial injuries in an attack on Summerton Way.

A 19-year-old man was also stabbed on Alcester Road on 31st August, while a jewellery shop on Meer Street was the subject of a robbery last week.

Mr Bennis says he will ultimately be calling for greater police numbers and more policing resources in Stratford.

For more on this story read this Thursday’s Herald.