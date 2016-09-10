Anniversary checks at scene of pensioner’s assault

Officers in Stratford have carried out an ‘anniversary walkthrough’ on Summerton Way exactly one week after an unprovoked assault left a 71-year-old man with serious facial injuries.

That assault occurred at 10.15pm on Friday 2 September when the man and his wife were walking their dog near to the scout hut on Summerton Way, which runs from Stratford-upon-Avon College to the roundabout at the Evesham Road and Seven Meadows Road.

The man was left with two fractured eye sockets, a broken nose and a seriously injured jaw, described by medics as a floating pallet.

His wife was shaken by the ordeal but not hurt.

Officers walked the route talking to people about the assault and asking if they saw anything the previous week or have any more information that could help police with their investigation.

Sergeant Alan Edwards said: “An anniversary walkthrough gives us the opportunity to revisit an area and speak to people who may have been there at the time of the incident. Officers spoke to several people along the route and gained some useful information about the assault and about other suspicious behaviour in the area.

“We’re extremely concerned by the savage and unprovoked nature of this assault on a man who was just out walking his dog. It is extremely important that we identify the people responsible for this horrendous crime and we continue to appeal to the community for information.

“We’d like to thank the members of the public who have provided information so far as part of our investigation, these have led to several useful lines of enquiry. We firmly believe someone out there knows who has committed this offence and we would urge this person to contact police on 101.”

The attacker is described as being a white man aged around 20 with short hair, of slim build and almost 6 foot tall. He was wearing a dark top which may have been a woolly jumper or jacket that was closed up to his neck. The attacker and another man who was with him left the alleyway in the direction of the roundabout.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could help police with their investigation is urged to call 101 and quote incident 112 of Saturday 3rd September. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.