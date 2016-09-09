Still no date set for station revamp

PLANS to upgrade Stratford-upon-Avon Railway Station are still at the design phase, more than a year after the improvements were first announced.

A £500,000 project to fund new facilities such as a new café, waiting room and retail area was first announced last June.

The scheme is being jointly funded by Warwickshire County Council and the Department of Transport with London Midland managing the project.

A spokesperson for London Midland said that there is no confirmed date for works to start.

London Midland’s current contract to run the Stratford-Upon-Avon line expires in October next year.