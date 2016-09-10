Man grew cannabis in brother’s home

A MAN who set up a cannabis-growing operation at his brother’s village home to try to raise enough money to pay off a £60,000 debt has been jailed for three years.

John Gibbins, 60, of Broad Lane, Tanworth-in-Arden, had pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to producing a quantity of cannabis.

Prosecutor Anthony Cartin said that earlier this year the police went to investigate a report of a break-in at a property in Tanworth-in-Arden.

While looking for the offenders the officers came across a van parked near to the home of Gibbins’ brother in Broad Lane, in which there were garden implements including a stump-cutter.

A police dog was used to try to track the person from the van — and the trail led to an outbuilding where the officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

The building was a workshop which had been divided into smaller rooms adapted for growing cannabis, with the walls of each room having been lined with reflective foil.

In one room, with light and heat provided by six powerful 600-watt growing lights timed to be on for 18 hours a day, there were 24 plants which were within weeks of being ready to harvest. In another nine-square-metre room were a further seven plants, all about 50cm tall, being grown in a similar set-up.

And a third section was being used as a nursery, with further cannabis plants in the early stages of growth.

The police also found 15 pots with cannabis stalks in them from a previous harvest, while outside was a black bin bag containing cannabis worth up to £8,000 in street deals.

And the plants, when harvested, could have had a street value of up to £42,000 depending on the yield from each plant.

Following their discovery, the officers went to the house, where the door was answered by Gibbins, whose immediate response was to say: “I know what this is about.”

Gibbins, who had been given a suspended sentence back in 1997 for producing cannabis, said: “I’ve been living in Thailand. I came back because I got into debt. I thought I could pay the money back by doing this.”

But Gibbins, who indicated the debt was for around £60,000, stressed: “My brother has nothing to do with it.” Referring to Gibbins’ claim in a pre-sentence report that the equipment had come from someone else and that he was acting as ‘an agent,’ Judge Stephen Eyre QC said he was sceptical about that assertion.

He observed: “We know he was doing this to generate tens of thousands of pounds to pay off the debt.”

Andrew Keogh, defending, argued: “That may be a guide to what he had in mind; but it was the first crop, and it was interrupted.

“The irony of this is that about a month ago he found that the family had rallied round and raised the money through another route, so none of this exercise was necessary.

“I do rely on the debt feature as mitigation. He came back to England and was asking relatives for cash help, and he then speaks to someone who points him in the direction of someone with this equipment.”

Rejecting a suggestion that the sentence could be suspended, Judge Eyre told Gibbins: “This was a massive enterprise.”