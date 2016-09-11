Police probe possible links between assaults

Police are investigating whether a spate of serious crimes in Stratford could be linked, but are reassuring residents that the town is still a safe place to live.

The latest offence saw an elderly man attacked on Summerton Way as he was walking his dog with his wife on 2nd September.

The incident took place at around 10.15pm when the pair were approached by two unknown men, one of whom is believed to have assaulted the victim.

The victim received serious facial injuries in the attack and was forced to attend A&E in Warwick.

His wife was shaken but uninjured by the ordeal.

The suspect is described as a white man between 19 and 20 years of age, a slim build and approximately 6ft in height.

He is thought to be wearing casual sports clothing and both men are believed to have exited the alleyway, at haste, in the direction of the Evesham Road roundabout.

Police have been conducting door-to-door enquiries in the area and posting letters asking residents whether they have any information.

In recent weeks a number of other crimes have occurred in the area triggering concerns among users of social media.

On Thursday 19th August a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in the Old Town area, in an alley leading from Holtom Street to Old Town Mews.

The assault took place at around 12.55am when the woman was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her.

The victim managed to escape and flee the scene before raising the alarm.

The offender is described as a white man with fair skin aged 18-29 years old, around 5’8″ tall and of a slim build. He had short light brown hair and was clean shaven with a heart shaped face and prominent jaw line. At the time of the incident he was believed to be wearing dark blue jeans and a light coloured top.

A stabbing on Alcester Road last Wednesday has also sparked alarm, when a 19-year-old man was discovered with a wound to his leg.

Police found the man at around 2pm on Wednesday 31st August, providing immediate medical assistance prior to the arrival of the ambulance service.

The man’s injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Inspector Julia Brealey said: “We are currently investigating several serious incidents in and around the Old Town area of Stratford. Our investigation team are looking at whether these incidents are linked and are continuing to appeal to the public for information.

“We know that such serious incidents occurring in such a short space of time have caused concern in the local community and there are plans in place to address these concerns.

“Detectives are working to identify the people responsible for these crimes and our local policing team are targeting patrols in an effort to reassure communities and deter other from committing offences.

“We would like to reassure people that despite these recent incidents, Stratford-upon-Avon is still a very safe place to live, work and visit. However, we are aware that there are problem areas and problem individuals and we are committed to tackling these.”

If anyone has any information that could help police with their ongoing investigations or any other criminal activity in Stratford-upon-Avon they are urged to call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org