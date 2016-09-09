Multi-million-pound investment in sport

AN ambitious multi-million-pound plan to boost sports, health and well-being amenities in Stratford was unveiled this week.

The idea has come from Stratford Sports Club — which itself is seeking major improvements to its facilities — and it is being presented to key organisations in the town in the hope of getting their backing.

On Tuesday Peter Coote, the club’s chairman and the driving force behind the plan, outlined his suggestions at a meeting of Stratford Town Council’s general purposes committee.

He said: “As we look forward we believe that the sports club has much unfulfilled potential and can be an even greater asset to our members, the town and the district.”

For the full story pickup a copy of this week’s Herald, dated Thursday, 8th September, which is on sale now for just 65p.

E-mail your views on this plan to news@stratford-herald.com