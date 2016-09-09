Herald nominated for TWO industry awards

THE Stratford-upon-Avon Herald has had two nominations in the Midlands Media Awards.

The paper has been shortlisted for Supplement of the Year for our Shakespeare 400 special edition, and photographer Mark Williamson is up for News Photographer of the Year.

There are 18 categories in all and the winners will be announced at The Birmingham Repertory Theatre on Thursday, 20th October.

The Herald is nominated for Supplement of the Year alongside Central Independent News and Media (Education), Lincolnshire Media (The Business), Oxford Times (Oxfordshire Limited Edition), Tamworth Herald (Draw the Queen) and Tamworth Herald (Archive).

Herald photographer Mark Williamson is up against Steve Bould (The Stoke Sentinel), Chris De Bretton-Gordon and Chris De Bretton-Gordon (Leicester Mercury), Adam Fradgley (AMA Sports Photo Agency), Dale Martin (Freelance), and Nick Wilkinson (Birmingham Mail) in The Tony Flanagan News Photographer of the Year.

Editor Amanda Chalmers said: “A lot of people put in a huge amount of hard work to produce our Shakespeare 400 supplement and we were really pleased with the result, so to be nominated for an award is a real honour.

“It was a real team effort and something we hope that everyone connected to Shakespeare, here in Stratford and all over the world, will keep as a memento to what was a very special year in the man himself’s hometown.

“We’re also delighted with Mark’s nomination and look forward to the awards night.”