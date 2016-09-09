Two charged over Stratford jewellery raid

Two men have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at a Stratford Jewellery shop on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Christopher Poel jewellers on Meer Street at around 11am.

Andrei Florin, aged 28 and from Birmingham, and Ioachim Karp, aged 19 and also from Birmingham, were arrested on Wednesday following the incident.

Last night, Thursday 8 September, Ioachim Karp was charged with aggravated burglary and Andrei Florin was charged with aggravated burglary and escape from lawful custody.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear before Leamington Magistrates’ Court on 9 of September.