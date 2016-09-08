B&Q demolition plan approved

A controversial planning application to demolish B&Q in Stratford was approved last week.

The application to demolishing the current DIY store at the Maybird Centre and replacing it with three new retail units was approved by a vote of six to one by councillors.

Within the application, The Capital Hill Partnership, a pension fund that owns the Maybird site, argued that the work is needed to bring that end of the retail park up to the same standard as the rest of the units.

Paul Kentish, who represented the applicant at the meeting, said the new scheme could create around 100 jobs, but said no retailers had yet been lined up to occupy the new units.

He said that the new units, when completed, would be placed on the open market and B&Q would have to opportunity to bid for them.

The scheme has sparked anger among some in the town who have asked why a large DIY store is being removed despite the closure of Homebase in 2014.

B&Q’s representations on the planning application clearly show the company was against such a plan, detailing five areas of objection including the potential loss of up to 49 jobs.

The firm also argued that it would be hard for them to find another suitable premises within the centre of Stratford and they may have to relocate to a nearby catchment.

