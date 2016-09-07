Pile-up at Warwick Hospital’s car park

EMERGENCY services were called to Warwick Hospital on Tuesday after a collision involving several cars in its car park.

It happened at around 1.45pm and is the second such incident in six months. One of the vehicles had hit a hospital building in the car park known as the John Turner Education Centre and the fire service had to cut a casualty from one of the cars.

Car Park Crash, Warwick Hospital, September 2016 1 of 4

Two patients are believed to have been treated following the incident and a structural engineer from Warwick District Council was brought in to assess the damage to the building.

A spokesperson for the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Warwick Hospital, said the incident had had no effect on services.

Back in March the car park was the scene of another crash when a driver who fell ill at the wheel smashed into three cars.

In that incident the car smashed through a wall came to a standstill on top of a 4×4.