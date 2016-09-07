BREAKING NEWS: Two arrested after Stratford jewellery raid

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery following a raid on a Stratford jewellers this morning.

The incident took place at around 11.15am at Christopher Poel jewellers on Meer Street where witnesses say three men with scarves around their faces attacked the main shop window.

Despite raining down a succession of blows with a sledgehammer and crowbars, in front of shocked onlookers, it is not known if they managed to steal anything.

The group then fled the scene in the direction of Henley Street.

The road has been cordoned off and the police helicopter was circling the scene earlier.

A 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested by police in connection with the incident this afternoon.

David Fisher, manager the nearby at Edwards Estate Agents, said: “I was at my desk and I just heard this massive smash. I thought it was a car crash or something but when I went outside I saw these guys walloping the window trying to break through.

“Some members of the public started throwing chairs at them and after a bit they ran off. It was quite a shocking thing to witness, nothing like that ever happens around here. It didn’t look like they managed to get anything, it’s toughened glass but I was surprised that they didn’t manage to get through.”

