PICTURE GALLERY: Camper Calling Music Festival at Ragley Hall

Camper Calling Music Festival, Ragley Hall, August 2016 1 of 21

THOSE who answered the ‘call’ of Camper Calling were rewarded with quality music acts and a lot of laughs over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival took place for the first time at Ragley Hall, from 25th to 27th August, and saw bands ABC, Dodgy, The Magic Numbers and Toploader, pictured here on stage, headline.

It wasn’t just the big names that appealed though. When the Herald photographer Mark Williamson went along for the afternoon he found a particularly happy group doing a congo to the sounds of a German oompah band.

Elsewhere faces were painted, refreshments imbibed and a lot of family fun was had.

The organisers said they were pleased with how it all went and hope to return next year.