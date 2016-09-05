Pensioner viciously attacked in Stratford

A vicious unprovoked attack on a man in his 70s in Stratford left the victim needing hospital treatment on Friday.

The assault occurred as the victim and his wife were walking their dog along Summerton Way, which runs near Stratford College, at around 10.15pm.

The pair were approached by two unknown men, one of whom is believed to have assaulted the victim.

The victim received serious facial injuries in the attack and was forced to attend A&E in Warwick.

His wife was shaken but uninjured by the ordeal.

The suspect is described as a white man between 19 and 20 years of age, a slim build and approximately 6ft in height.

He is thought to be wearing casual sports clothing and both men are believed to have exited the alleyway, at haste, in the direction of the Evesham Road roundabout.

DI Sharp of Warwickshire Police said: “First and foremost I want to reassure the local community that incidents of this nature are, thankfully, extremely rare and a robust investigation has been launched. Although this is understandably concerning, it is currently believed to be an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider community.

“We are appealing to the Stratford-upon-Avon community to help identify this unknown man following an unprovoked attack on a member of the public.

“With the request of the victim, we are releasing an image of his injuries in the hope that anyone who may have any information following this mindless assault, will come forward to identify the offender ensuring that they are brought to justice.

“As previously stated, we are conducting a full and thorough investigation and want to reassure the wider community that there will be increased patrols in the area.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 112 of Saturday 3 September. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.