AUDIO: Stratford shopper with sore feet calls for an ambulance

West Midlands Ambulance Service are reminding people not to make inappropriate 999 calls after a 32-year-old shopper in Stratford called the service to complain about having sore feet.

The woman, who claimed her feet were hurting, told emergency dispatchers that she would be unable to walk the two miles back to her home.

She said she had been out shopping all day and needed a lift back to her home.

When told that if there was a medical reason why she couldn’t walk an ambulance would take her to hospital but not simply back home, the woman became angry and eventually ended the call.

The ambulance service says it is not unusual for them to receive calls such as this and they can lead to delays in responding to real emergencies elsewhere.

NHS worker Jo Bird tweeted: “Female-age 32 has just called 999 as her feet are hurting after being out shopping all day & wants a ride home #999abuse #notataxiservice.”