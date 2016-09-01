Newly appointed Stratford beadle makes history

STRATFORDIAN, Emma Sorrell, (pictured), a retired police officer, who still lives in the town has made local history by becoming the first woman ever to become the town’s new beadle.

Emma, aged 47, who was educated at Stratford High School, fought off stiff opposition for the post, and replaces outgoing Beadle, Graham Beard from today, Thursday.

As Honorary Beadle to Stratford Town Council, she becomes the 28th incumbent, but is the first woman ever to be appointed since the Council was initially incorporated in 1553 and selected its first Beadle, Beadle Pinmans.

The Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Cllr Juliet Short, who was a member of the selection panel said: “We were all extremely impressed by Emma’s approach and her commitment to upholding the traditions of this ancient and ceremonial role. We had no hesitation in unanimously recommending to Council that Emma be appointed.”

