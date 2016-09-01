Lorry overturns at Bishopton Island

A LORRY overturned on Bishopton Island early this morning, Thursday.

It happened at around 6.15am during a collision with a black Ford Focus.

Fire, police and ambulance services were all at the scene.

The male driver of the lorry is believed to have sustained leg injuries, but no further injuries have been reported.

A Warwickshire Police spokeswoman said at 9am that Bishopton Lane remained partially closed to allow recovery of the vehicles but it is understood that the Park and Ride facility is accessible.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes if possible.