PHOTOS: Lorry overturns at Bishopton Island

A LORRY overturned on Bishopton Island early this morning, Thursday.

It happened at around 6.15am during a collision with a black Ford Focus.

Fire, police and ambulance services were all at the scene.

The overturned lorry on the Bishopton Island, 1st September, 2016 1 of 4

No injuries have been reported as a result of the collision by police who attended the scene.

A Warwickshire Police spokeswoman said at 9am that Bishopton Lane remained partially closed to allow recovery of the vehicles and cranes are now in position to allow this process to take place.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes if possible.