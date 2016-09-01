PHOTOS: Lorry overturns at Bishopton Island

The overturned lorry on the Bishopton Island. Photo: Ben Lugg.

A LORRY overturned on Bishopton Island early this morning, Thursday.

It happened at around 6.15am during a collision with a black Ford Focus.

Fire, police and ambulance services were all at the scene.

The overturned lorry on the Bishopton Island, 1st September, 2016
No injuries have been reported as a result of the collision by police who attended the scene.

A Warwickshire Police spokeswoman said at 9am that Bishopton Lane remained partially closed to allow recovery of the vehicles and cranes are now in position to allow this process to take place.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes if possible.

  • Centre Parting

    All of the residential developers should have been made to pay towards a flyover similar to Longbridge Island.