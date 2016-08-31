ON this week’s front page have the story of KES schoolboy Jacob Groves whose Robot Wars dream came true after his own successful battle with a rare form of cancer.
We report on a series of break-ins at Stratford Methodist Church, have news on potential changes to Stratford’s markets and confirmation that a plan for hundreds of homes on Wellesbourne Airfield are still on.
Also in this week’s Herald:
- Three page GCSE results special – photos from ALL our schools.
- Hundreds turn out for Stratford’s inaugural Rotary Duck Race.
- Tributes to former Alcester mayor.
- Royal Mail van thieves jailed over £128k heist.
- Teen stabbed near Stratford town centre.
- Trader hits out at scaffolding blight.
- Man grew cannabis in his brother’s house.
- PICTURE SPECIALS from Whichford and Ilmington village shows, and Camper Calling at Ragley Hall.
- Stratford’s new beadle is a history maker.
- Mum’s head shave for cancer charity.
- Find out where you can see the Beatles in Stratford-upon-Avon.
- FREE Focus magazine featuring anniversary celebrations for bike maker Pashley and writer Roald Dahl.
- Two pages of arts and entertainment.
- The best sports coverage around.
