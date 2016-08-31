ON this week’s front page have the story of KES schoolboy Jacob Groves whose Robot Wars dream came true after his own successful battle with a rare form of cancer.

We report on a series of break-ins at Stratford Methodist Church, have news on potential changes to Stratford’s markets and confirmation that a plan for hundreds of homes on Wellesbourne Airfield are still on.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Three page GCSE results special – photos from ALL our schools.

Hundreds turn out for Stratford’s inaugural Rotary Duck Race.

Tributes to former Alcester mayor.

Royal Mail van thieves jailed over £128k heist.

Teen stabbed near Stratford town centre.

Trader hits out at scaffolding blight.

Man grew cannabis in his brother’s house.

PICTURE SPECIALS from Whichford and Ilmington village shows, and Camper Calling at Ragley Hall.

Stratford’s new beadle is a history maker.

Mum’s head shave for cancer charity.

Find out where you can see the Beatles in Stratford-upon-Avon.

FREE Focus magazine featuring anniversary celebrations for bike maker Pashley and writer Roald Dahl.

Two pages of arts and entertainment.

The best sports coverage around.

