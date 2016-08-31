Stratford Town Youth show grit to earn point

STRATFORD Town Youth had to show plenty of character and commitment to secure a point in a 2-2 draw with Lye Town at the DCS last Thursday, writes Bryan Hale.

The Black Country side were quickest into their stride and Town looked up against it when they took the lead from an Oliver Tolley penalty on 21 minutes.

But they gradually settled down to work their way back into the game and hit back to level and then go in front with two goals in four minutes.

Dylan Parker took advantage of some indecision in the Lye defence to thump home a 33rd-minute equaliser and on 37 minutes Jake Whelan’s precision free-kick from the left touchline was volleyed in by Ben Couki.

Town had chances to extend their lead in a fiercely-contested second half, but the Lye keeper twice denied Parker from close range and Josh Hearne-Wilkins’ side had to settle for a draw after Michael Bridges broke away in the 72nd minute to round off the scoring.

Town are back in action again at the DCS on Thursday, when they face Rugby Town Juniors at 7.45pm.