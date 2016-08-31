PHOTO GALLERY: Stratford Town v Leamington

HERALD photographer Mark Williamson covered Stratford Town’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash against Leamington on Bank Holiday Monday.

Ryan Rowe struck two first-half goals as the Brakes secured the derby day honours at the DCS Stadium.

The striker headed Leamington ahead in the 23rd minute, before firing home a deserved second on the stroke of half-time.

Stratford were much better in the second half, but Leamington were never under any major threat and they saw out a comfortable victory.

Full report, reaction and more pictures in this week’s Herald.