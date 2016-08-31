BREAKING NEWS: Alcester Road re-opens after stabbing

Police have re-opened Alcester Road after investigating reports of a teenage boy being assaulted this afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 2pm and an ambulance arrived at the scene within six minutes.

The boy was found with a stab wound to his leg and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life changing.

The road was closed for some time following the incident triggering traffic problems as cars heading out of town were diverted back around Morrisons roundabout.

A second police scene guard was also put in place on Hathaway Green Lane following the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything significant or with information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 199 of Wednesday 31 August or alternatively anonymously via Crimestoppers.