New campaign’s bid to boost recycling

AS Recycle Week 2016 approaches, Warwickshire County Council is highlighting to residents the huge range of items that many people may not realise are recyclable, but which could make a real difference if people changed their recycling habits accordingly.

Termed the “Unusual Suspects,” they include household objects such as aerosol cans, foil trays, beauty crème jars and toilet roll tubes. Recycling them could result in huge energy savings. For example, if everyone in the UK recycled one toothpaste box, it would save enough energy to run a fridge in over 2,000 homes for one year.

Councillor Philip Johnson, Chair of Warwickshire County Council’s Communities Overview & Scrutiny Committee, said in support of the initiative: “Encouraging residents to recycle more of their rubbish will result in real savings for Warwickshire tax payers. There are lots of items that can be recycled, but some are lesser known or more ‘unusual’ than others, and so that’s what we’re trying to raise awareness of”.

Recycle Week 2016 takes place from the 12th – 18th September and is being coordinated by Recycle Now, the national recycling campaign for England. County Councillor Jeff Clarke, Chair of the Warwickshire Waste Partnership, explains what he hopes this year’s Recycle Week will achieve: “It is an ideal time for Warwickshire residents to really take a fresh look at their recycling habits, and to see if there are any opportunities to recycle even more items.”

To follow ‘The Unusual Suspects’, visit Recycle Now’s Facebook page or website, www.recyclenow.com.