Students enjoy African adventure

Alcester Grammar School visit Tanzania 2016

STUDENTS from Alcester Grammar School have spent three weeks of their summer holiday in Tanzania where they have built a greenhouse, 50 desks and chairs, and a drip irrigation system for Magara School, near Arusha, in the north of the country.

The group of 31 students and four teachers also enjoyed a trek, a safari and, their biggest physical challenge, a climb up the fifth highest peak in Africa, Mount Meru.

The school says it has similar trips planned for the future.