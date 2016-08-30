Firefighters tackle skip blaze

A SKIP was set on fire in Bidford-on-Avon on Tuesday morning.

One crew from the town’s fire station was sent to the fire in Honeybourne Road at around 9.45am.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 9.46am Warwickshire Fire Service Emergency Control Room received calls to a skip on fire in Honeybourne Road, Bidford-on-Avon.

“One fire engine from Bidford Fire Station was mobilised. Upon arrival, fire crews found one domestic skip containing refuse well alight.

“Fire fighters used hose reels and small gear to deal with the incident and were detained on scene for approximately 30 minutes.”