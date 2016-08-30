Canal boat collides with submerged vehicle

Police are investigating a collision between a canal boat and a submerged vehicle in the River Avon last week.

The incident occurred between Cleave Prior and Harvington Lock last Thursday just before noon when the occupants a canal boat reported that they had run aground on a vehicle submerged in the water.

The police and fire service were sent to the scene where the occupants of the boat were safely brought ashore.

The vehicle, a red Land Rover Freelander, was pulled from the water and searched, with emergency services finding no-one inside.

Police would like to thank local land owners, businesses and river users for their assistance and are now appealing for help to identify the owner of the vehicle and establish how it came to be in the River Avon.

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 262 of 25th August.