Four injured in Barford collision

Four people were taken to hospital yesterday afternoon when a car overturned following a two-vehicle collision in Barford.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm at the junction of the A429 and Westham Lane.

A woman in her 40s and three boys who were in the overturned car, were transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with minor injuries.

The woman was suffering from chest pain while the boys sustained bruising to their necks and shoulders.

A woman in her 20s, who was travelling in the other car, was uninjured in the collision.