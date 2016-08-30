Gates closed for popular rock legend’s performance in Henley-in-Arden

ROCK legend Bev Bevan, former drumming star of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), The Move and Black Sabbath, headlined at the free Henley-in-Arden Music Festival, with his band The Bev Bevan’s Zing Band, on Saturday night.

Mike Perry, a member of the Henley Music Festival Committee, said that the gates of the Jubilee Gardens had to be shut due to the high turnout of those wanting to see the band perform.

He said: “It was a really fantastic weekend and there was a great atmosphere. We had to shut the gates for Bev Bevan’s performance because there were so many people there.”

The two-day festival was held on Saturday and Sunday, with five venues hosting 22 acts, featuring pop, rock, soul, motown, reggae, country and even some semi-classical. A family day was held on Sunday afternoon.

Another highlight this year was the appearance of singer Karl Loxley from the BBC’s The Voice, in 2015, who performed in the Jubilee Gardens, along with country singer Paris Georgia and soul singer Sandra Godley.

Mike continued: “All the bands were great and lots of people enjoyed the very successful weekend.

“Thankfully, we weren’t too badly affected by the thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon. As soon as it had passed about 4pm, Karl Loxley performed.”

After four years, this was the final year that the festival committee will be organising the festival.

The committee, made up of Mike Perry, David Hadley, Roger Hubbocks and Alan Jones, will be handing over the reins to new festival organisers.

