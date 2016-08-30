Salmon’s century leads Stratford to vital victory

A SUPERB century from Jake Salmon steered relegation-threatened Stratford to a 133-run victory over Halesowen at Swans Nest Lane.

Salmon hit 122, including 13 fours and four sixes, while Ben Pigott cracked 61 to guide the Panthers to 273-6.

Overseas seamer Dylan Ross-Watt took 4-43 for the visitors, whose promotion challenge took a knock when they were bowled out for 140, in reply.

Wes Griffiths struck a brisk 40 but once he was out, Perry Derrick (3-16) and James Urquhart (3-48) hustled Halesowen to a potentially damaging defeat.

Stratford remain in the relegation zone thanks to Coventry & NW’s four-wicket win at Oswestry, who have, also, been dragged into danger.