Shipston continue excellent start as they win seven-goal thriller

SHIPSTON Excelsior continued their excellent start to the season with a 4-3 victory over Inkberrow on Bank Holiday Monday.

Steve Hedderman’s side followed up Saturday’s Les James Challenge Cup win at Leamington Hibernian with their second Midland League Division Three victory in three games.

Will Beach, Kieren Carr, Chris Mills and Nick Shurmer all struck for Shipston, cancelling out Inkberrow efforts from Thomas Clewes, Ellis Kalach and Nathan Simon.

In Monday’s other games, Alcester Town were edged out 2-1 at Northfield Town, while FC Stratford suffered their first league defeat with a 1-0 loss at Moors Academy.

In Midland League Division One, Racing Club Warwick moved up to third following a 2-0 win at Pershore. Martin Hutchcox and Wade Malley both netted for the injury-ravaged Racers, who got back on track following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Hinckley AFC.

Southam United picked up their second point of the season as Alex Baird’s strike earned them a 1-1 draw with Coventry Copsewood at Banbury Road.

In Midland League Division Two, Earlswood Town went down 2-1 to fellow strugglers Hampton at The Pavilions.

Full reports and reaction in this week’s Herald.