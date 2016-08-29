Rowe strikes twice as Leamington claim derby honours

RYAN Rowe struck two first-half goals as Leamington secured the derby day honours at Stratford Town on Monday.

The striker headed the Brakes ahead in the 23rd minute, before firing home a deserved second on the stroke of half-time.

Stratford were much better in the second half, but Leamington were never under any major threat and they saw out a comfortable victory.

Town started the game well, carving out a couple of half-chances before Rowe’s first seemed to knock the stuffing out of them.

Ben George provided a pinpoint cross from the right, which Rowe headed home into the corner of the net.

Brakes doubled their lead in the 45th minute when Jack Edwards’ flick-on was collected by Rowe, who turned his defender before drilling the ball past Niall Cooper into the top corner.

A resilient Town made a game of it in the second half. Will Grocott had a decent shout for a penalty turned down, whilst in the closing stages Edwin Ahenkorah forced a superb save from Leamington goalkeeper Tony Breeden.

The Brakes did have chances to add to their tally though and five minutes from time Ahmed Obeng, who was a constant menace throughout, crossed for Lee Moore, but the striker headed over from eight yards with the goal gaping.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, Dan Summerfield, Kieren Wesrwood, Guy Clark (c) (Simeon Tulloch 83), Jordan Cullinane-Liburd, Warren Brooks, Barry Fitzharris (Edji Mbunga 54), James Fry, Edwin Ahenkorah, Will Grocott, Jamie Sheldon. Subs not used: Richard Gregory, Liam Francis, Emmitt Delfouneso.

Leamington: Tony Beeden, Ben George, Connor Gudger, Joe Magunda (Rob Elvins 73), Jamie Hood, James Mace, Rob Thompson-Brown, Darren Pond, Jack Edwards, Ryan Rowe (Lee Moore 70), Ahmed Obeng (Tom James 89). Subs not used: Ryan Quinn, Lewis Gwilliams.