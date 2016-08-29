Wellesbourne confirmed as Cotswold Hills League champions

WELLESBOURNE were deservedly confirmed as Cotswold Hills League Premier Division champions on Saturday.

Their game at last year’s champions Exhall & Wixford was abandoned with the home side on 64-3.

Requiring just seven points to be mathematically certain of clinching the title, Bourne won the toss and asked Exhall to bat first.

This proved a good decision as the home side were soon 15-3 as Gary Maynard ripped through the early batting.

First he had Sam Smith caught by Travis Butcher, then removed Exhall skipper Steve Kerby to a catch behind by Dave Barnett and next ball he bowled Lewis Hopkins.

With the storm clouds gathering, Bourne were looking for more early wickets but Julian Morris (35no) and Scott Carmichael (16no) began to counter attack, but the thunderstorms arrived and although an early tea was taken there was no chance of a resumption.

So when the news of Earlswood’s abandonment came through, Bourne had completed a terrific season under new skipper Barnett.