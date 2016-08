STRATFORD remain six points adrift in the Birmingham Premier League Division Two relegation zone after Saturday’s match at Wombourne fell victim to the wet weather.

The game was abandoned with the visitors on 192-8 at the completion of their innings.

At 50-6, Stratford were in deep trouble before Chris Calcott (88) and Perry Derrick (30) added 90 for the seventh wicket.

Wombourne’s Adam Quiney produced excellent figures of 4-15 from his ten over spell.