Stratford singing in the rain as Poppies are swept aside

STRATFORD Town produced a complete away performance to gain a thoroughly deserved 3-0 win against ambitious Kettering Town at Latimer Park on Saturday, writes Bryan Hale.

Most of the first half was played in pouring rain accompanied by sporadic flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder and unsurprisingly the game took some time to come to life.

But when it did, Kettering looked the more threatening of the two sides Liam Canavan shooting wide from a promising position and Kaid Mohamed glancing a header inches the wrong side of the post.

So it was somewhat against the run of play when Stratford took the lead on the half-hour mark with their best move of the match so far.

Barry Fitzharris slipped the ball inside to Will Grocott, playing against his former club and he threaded it through to Richard Gregory, who thumped it past keeper Paul Walker from ten yards out.

Kettering were gifted a chance to make it all square in the final minute of the half when Brett Solkhon was bundled over in the penalty area by Warren Brooks, only for Wilson Carvalho to blaze the spot kick wastefully over.

Stratford were soon into their stride after the restart and after Gregory had gone close again, Grocott doubled their lead on 69 minutes with an exquisite right-footer into the top corner after Kettering had failed to clear a Kieren Westwood cross.

And five minutes later it was game over when keeper Walker’s headed clearance fell to Jamie Sheldon and from all of 35 yards out he marked his 100th appearance with an inch-perfect lob into the empty net.

TOWN: Niall Cooper, Dan Summerfield, Kieren Westwood, Guy Clark, Warren Brooks, Jordan Cullinane-Liburd, Barry Fitzharris, Will Grocott (James Fry 71), Richard Gregory (c) (Edji Mbungua 67) , Edwin Ahenkorah (Simeon Tulloch 59), Jamie Sheldon.