Pub customers covered in ketchup

CUSTOMERS sitting outside a pub in Henley-in-Arden, were left covered in sauce, when a plastic bottle of tomato ketchup was thrown out of a passing car.

Warwickshire Police reported that the act of anti-social behaviour happened outside The Three Tuns, in High Street, on Friday 12th August, at around 8.30pm.

Police said the plastic bottle of tomato ketchup was thrown out of a blue car towards the front of the pub: “The bottle split and several customers were covered in the sauce.”

Two pedestrians walking along the road, were also sprayed with tomato ketchup from a passing silver car at around 8.30pm.

Elsewhere along the High Street, a front of a house was covered in tomato ketchup on the same night.