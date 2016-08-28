VIDEO: Stratford Art Society celebrates it’s 57th annual show

IT’S the last two days of the Stratford-upon-Avon Art Society annual exhibition currently running at King Edward VI School in the town. The society’s 57th show has featured over 800 works of art created by members now showing at the Chapel Lane school until 6pm on Monday.

The exhibition also saw prizes award for the following works of art:-

Gold Winner: ‘San Giorgio Sunset’ by Stan Kaminski

Silver Winner: ‘Remainder of the Planet’ by Stuart Barclay Wilson

Bronze Winner: Magical Breaks 2 Snowdonia’ by Anya Simmonds

Commendations:

‘Conversation Piece’ by Pat Carpenter

‘High Lights’ Low Lights’ by Lesley Shepherd

‘Untitled’ by Sam Brisley

‘Bistrot’ by Elizabeth Whitney

‘Free Spirit’ by Walter Stead

‘Red Square Two’ by David Robinson

James Henly Memorial Prize for Watercolour, Presented by Ann Henly: ‘Venice Sunrise’ by Patrick Padget

Prize for Contemporary Art, Sponsored and Presented by Peter Burridge from The Montpellier Gallery: ‘Allotment’ by Barbara Kenny

The President’s Prize, selected from the ‘members’ monthly painting competition, Presented by Michael Culverwell: ‘Cooling off’ by Doreen Langhorn SWA