STRATFORD-UPON-AVON’S Holiday Inn is to be re-branded as the Crowne Plaza Hotel from September.

Exact details of the plan are yet to be revealed, but a spokeswoman for the hotel told the Herald the re-brand will coincide with a full refurbishment of the property in Bridgefoot.

IHG, the group which runs the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza Hotel chains, says that when the refurbishment is completed the hotel will have 15 conference and meeting rooms and 259 guest rooms.