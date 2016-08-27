RED HOT SUMMER SIX READER OFFER: £5 court hire at Stratford Leisure Centre

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON Leisure Centre features four all-weather outdoor courts to help you stay active during even the most British of summers, and this week they have teamed up with the Herald to offer readers the chance to enjoy an hour or exclusive hire of one of the outdoor courts, for either football or tennis, for just £5.

Simply take the voucher printed on page 2 of the Herald dated 25th August, 2016, with you to redeem your discount on any court hire between 9am and 5pm any day of the week until 31st August.

The leisure centre hosts an open day this Saturday, 27th August.

Have you been inspired from Rio 2016? Celebrate with Everyone Active by booking onto one of our FREE activities, including free workshops on the brand new gym equipment, swimming lesson tasters, have a go karate, badminton, Wet ‘n’ Wild, and the chance to win an Apple watch, Red Letter Day and more.

Call 01789 268826 to book NOW!