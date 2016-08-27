WIN a day out at Polo in the Park

POLO in the Park promises a brilliant day-out with something for everyone at Dallas Burston Polo Club next month – and YOU could be there.

Featuring the Dallas Burston Gold Cup sponsored by Davidsons Homes, the event on Sunday, 11th September will also include exhibitors, fairground rides, vintage cars from Wolston Motor Group, and the Knights of Middle England in a jousting demonstration.

Polo originated in Southern or Central Asia, most likely in Iran, as long ago as the sixth century BC, and was an Olympic sport in five Games until its last appearance in the 1936 Berlin Games.

Polo in the Park is a popular fixture in the regional calendar with plenty to entertain all the family.

The Stratford-upon-Avon Herald has teamed up with Dallas Burston Polo Club, near Southam, to offer one lucky winner a super day-out, with grandstand tickets and a two-course lunch at the newly-opened Millstone Hare Bar and Lounge onsite at Dallas Burston Polo Club.

Our prize winner will win four Clubhouse passes, to include a glass of Prosecco each on arrival, four grandstand tickets, two car passes and lunch. General entrance admission is free but costs £10 per car and grandstand tickets are £5 per person (plus £10 per car).

A hospitality three-course lunch is available for £55 (car permit included and clubhouse access), with your access to the Members Only Clubhouse for the duration of your day and lunch, accompanied by a live singer in the Golden Jubilee.

Across the day, food is available to purchase from our gourmet street food providers. Gates open at 11am.

For more details, visit www.ixlevents.com/product/polo-in-the-park/

For a chance to win this fantastic prize, pick up a copy of the Herald dated 25th August, 2016, and see page 10.