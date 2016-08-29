Jealous ex is jailed for revenge arson attacks

A MAN who carried out a revenge attack by torching a car outside his ex-girlfriend’s home, starting a blaze which put her life in danger when it spread to the house, has been jailed, writes out court correspondent.

Tom Weedon – fuelled by drink and drugs – had then gone on to set fire to another car some miles away at what he mistakenly thought was her new boyfriend’s home, Warwick Crown Court heard.

Judge, Recorder Christopher Goodchild, was told how the 21-year-old had acted out of vengeance after his former partner had co-operated with the police to identify him on CCTV recordings of knifepoint robberies he had carried out.

Weedon, of no fixed address, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to two charges of robbery, one of attempted robbery, three of having a bladed article, one of theft, and two of arson being reckless whether lives were endangered.

Prosecutor Graeme Simpson said that in the early hours of Monday, 2nd November, last year a hooded Weedon threatened two members of staff at the BP garage in Stratford Road, Warwick, with a kitchen knife.

He ordered that they open the till and lunged across the counter with the knife and grabbed about £350 before rushing out.

The incident, and his route from the garage, had been covered by various CCTV cameras, and a glove he had worn was found by a police dog, and was later found to have his DNA on it.

But he was not identified until two weeks later when he returned to the shop as a customer, and one of the assistants recognised him not just by sight but also by his voice.

Weedon was arrested, but he denied being involved and no further action was taken because of difficulties establishing his identity as the robber.

Then on Friday, 4th December, Weedon stole a 250cc Yamaha motorbike from the multi-storey car park in Linen Street, Warwick, and later that evening, wearing a motorcycle helmet with the visor down and brandishing a knife, he went into Subway on Shires Retail Park in Leamington and ordered two female staff members to open the till.

Staff threatened

But he left empty-handed after they ran off through a fire exit. Two hours later, still wearing the helmet, he targeted the BP garage again, threatening a staff member with the knife before apologising as he made off with £450.

He was again caught on CCTV and his ex-partner assisted the police by agreeing to look at the recordings, and she recognised him on them, but he again denied being involved.

Then in the early hours of Saturday, 2nd April, this year there was a report of a vehicle on fire on the drive of a semi-detached house in Yeats Drive on the Chase Meadow estate in Warwick.

Weedon’s ex-girlfriend’s black Saab 93 had been set on fire, and the blaze had spread to her new boyfriend’s Peugeot work van.

Both vehicles were destroyed, and the front of the house was also badly fire-damaged. Meanwhile, Weedon went to an address in Leamington where he set fire to a Vauxhall Zafira parked outside a terraced house, in the mistaken belief it was the home of his ex’s new boyfriend.

That fire again spread to the front of the house, causing the windows to burst from the intense heat.

Nick Devine, defending, said: “Drugs and alcohol are the problem. At the time he was on a potent cocktail of serious drugs and alcohol.

“Money was needed to buy the drugs and to live, and he turned to crime to get that money.”

Jailing Weedon for four years for the robberies and three years consecutive for the arson offences, Recorder Goodchild told him: “Firstly the robberies. I accept that at that stage your personal life was in a mess, and you were taking a cocktail of drugs which completely shifted your sense of judgement.

“But there were three separate robberies, one of them an attempted robbery after the two girls, who have been terrified by the experience, fled, and the other two were actual robberies.

“Your former partner, and the mother of your child, was attempting to settle down with another man, and she helped the police. She put the finger on you.

“The result is that you sought revenge. You were steeped in drugs, and you went past and saw the car, and set fire to it. It caught a van alight, and as they both blazed it caught the house. It must have been absolutely terrifying for those inside.

“What could have happened is that the occupants would not have woken up and would just have expired by smoke inhalation and would then have burned to death.”