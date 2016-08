STAFF at Morrisons in Stratford-upon-Avon played host to a fun day to celebrate the end of the Rio Olympics.

The £259 raised from the fun day has been donated to Sue Ryder — the store’s current chosen charity.

Activities included cake decorating, hook a duck, tombola, arms of steel and a raffle.

Team GB was represented at this year’s Games by Alcester’s Nick Skelton and Chipping Camp-den’s Matt Gotrel, who both won gold, and hurdler Andrew Pozzi, from Stratford.