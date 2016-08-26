Orchard hosts big 10k charity run

THE Apple Farm at Snitterfield is to play host to The Big Apple 10k on Sunday, 11th September.

The run forms part of a family fun day that is a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support. Just 100 places are available.

Katy McGowan, who is running the event, chose the name The Big Apple as she will be heading to New York in November to run The New York Marathon — also in aid of Macmillan.

Katy said: “This is a 10km of beautiful orchard running, taking in all 58 acres of the orchard.

“There will also be a fun day with a bouncy castle, pick your own apples, food and cake stalls, cider tasting, and a goody bag to take home. Treat your whole family to a fun day out!.

“We’re hoping that this exciting 10k and fun family day will be a complete sell-out.”

The run starts at 10am and entry costs £20 per entry, and £2 for parking.

To request an entry form, e-mail Katy on mightymacevents@yahoo.com