Smart play from Alex seals Memorial Cup success

KINETON A captain Alex Buchanan won the Colin Clark Memorial Cup competition when it was held at the Stratford Snooker League’s presentation evening at Stratford Sports Club recently.

The competition is normally contested by the League Singles and Over 50s’ finalists, but with Mark Weafer and Phil Brown unavailable, Buchanan was invited as Handicap Singles winner, along with 6 Reds winner Ash Bray.

Buchanan and Bray were drawn against each other in the semi-finals, and a break of 30 enabled Buchanan to build up a good lead in the first frame, which he held on to in frame two to progress.

On the other table, singles runner-up Tony Baylis had to concede the maximum handicap of 140 over the two frames against Over 50s winner Gordon Connolly. Baylis made steady progress, and after Connolly just missed a half chance on the pink, Baylis took pink and black.

Baylis again made steady progress in making up the 60 handicap in the final, and there was only four in it on the last red of the final frame.

But Buchanan held on to the lead and eventually potted the blue to go 15 up, and Baylis was unable to get the snooker required.

The trophies for all of the season’s competitions were then presented, and a good turnout of people also enjoyed an excellent buffet from Carl’s Kitchen.