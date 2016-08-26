Survival will be difficult, admits Stratford skipper Brown

STRATFORD skipper Mike Brown admits it will be ‘difficult’ to avoid relegation from Birmingham Premier League Division Two following last Saturday’s defeat at Stourbridge.

The Panthers were dragged further into the relegation mire as they crashed to a 53-run defeat to the division’s basement boys at Swans Nest Lane.

“It was a game where we needed to produce a performance and we didn’t,” said Brown.

“It’s going to be difficult now, but hope is not lost. We picked up six bonus points and Coventry NW, who are just above us, only picked up three, so we actually closed the gap.”

This was a game Stratford were hopeful of winning though, but those hopes were put to bed by Stourbridge’s overseas star Taryck Gabriel.

Gabriel smashed a scintillating 104 from 100 balls, helping Stourbridge to 217 all out.

Ben Pigott took 6-48 for Stratford, who were dismissed for 164.

Opening batsman Dane Kirby carried his bat for 72, but could only muster support from number nine Adrian Witts, who hit 38 in a stand of 70 for the eighth wicket.

Stratford are back in action this Saturday at Wombourne, before they take on in-form Halesowen at Swans Nest Lane on Bank Holiday Monday.

STRATFORD: Dane Kirby, Rob West, John Price, David Bailey, Ben Pigott, Jake Salmon, Perry Derrick, Chris Calcott, James Urquhart, Sam Douthwaite, Mike Brown.