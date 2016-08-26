VIDEO: Cyclists near the end of their 1,000km ride from Alcester to Paris . . . and back

Three cyclists who set off from Alcester last Saturday are this evening nearing the end of their marathon bike ride to Paris and back. Tori Rushton, Phillipa Capel and Oliver Elliott are are now back in the UK as they attempt to complete their 1,000km challenge.

They are raising money for their friend Gabrielle Starkey who has battled breast cancer since 2008. Gabrielle, aged 46, seen at the end of our video clip waving the cyclists off, is hoping to raise enough money to access cutting-edge immunotherapy treatment which is only available in Germany.

With one day to go before the trio arrive back in Alcester, their Just Giving page had raised nearly £3,700. You can still support the good cause by donating through the page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/1000kmscycleforGab.

To learn more about Gabrielle’s story, read her blog at https://gabstarkeyblog.wordpress.com

